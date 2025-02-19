Bo'ness United seal semi-final spot after 3-1 win in Lowland League Cup

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Bo’ness United sealed a spot in the semi-finals of this year’s Park’s Motor Group Lowland League Cup after a 3-1 win over Civil Service Strollers on Tuesday night.

Goals from Ryan Schiavone, Keir Foster and Max Dowling sealed a final four place under the lights at Newtown Park.

Striker Schiavone powered home after just three minutes from Kieran Mitchell’s pass, and Foster made it two on the half hour mark when he nodded home after Tom Grant’s cross was half-cleared.

Alieu Faye did grab a controversial goal back for the visitors just before the break when his header was adjudged to have crossed the line – but the BU eventually made sure of things on 89 minutes when Bonnyrigg Rose loanee Dowling finished well.

Stuart Hunter’s side will face one of East Kilbride, Tranent or University of Stirling/Linlithgow Rose in the semi-finals, with ties set to take place on Tuesday, March 11.

In the Lowland League last Saturday, Bo’ness lost 3-1 to Celtic B in Airdrie. Kyle Johnston scored the BUs goal.

They sit eighth in the table and host Gala Fairydean Rovers this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Friday night saw Pat Scullion’s East Stirlingshire lose 6-1 to leaders East Kilbride at home.

The Falkirk side found themselves four goals down at the break, and although Callum Murray grabbed a consolation on 65 minutes, the visitors netted twice again.

Next up for the Shire – who sit tenth – are Hearts B this Saturday at home.