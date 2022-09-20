Bo'ness United: Scottish Cup second round tie against Auchinleck Talbot a 'cracker' says boss
Max Christie reckons his side’s Scottish Cup second round draw will be a ‘cracker’ and one of the ties of the round.
Bo’ness United will face Ayrshire-based junior giants Auchinleck Talbot at Newtown Park next month.
On the draw, boss Christie said the tie will bring back memories of old days of junior football: "It is a great tie for us. It is home game and it will be one that I think will pull in a crowd.
“The match will be end to end. In terms of lower league football is a big tie with two teams who have history with each other back in the juniors.”
The tie is set to take Saturday, October 22, but that is subject to live TV selections.
BBC Scotland are set to show at least one match, and opponents Talbot have been chosen for live coverage in three of the last four cup campaigns.
Christie’s side made sure they were in the hat for the draw after beating fellow Scottish Lowland Football League side Cowdenbeath 1-0 at Central Park.
Alassan Jones grabbed the only goal of the match for the BU.
“It was a really tough game that didn’t have many chances in it for either team.” the boss added. “But we knew it would be like that. Cowdenbeath missed a penalty and hit the post in the first half so it wasn’t a vintage performance from us.
"We didn’t start the game well and we made individual errors at the back. As the game went on we slowly played ourselves into the game and the second half was better. It was a poor pitch but we played some decent football on it at times”