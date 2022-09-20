Bo'ness United: Scottish Cup second round tie against Auchinleck Talbot a 'cracker' says boss

Bo’ness United will face Ayrshire-based junior giants Auchinleck Talbot at Newtown Park next month.

On the draw, boss Christie said the tie will bring back memories of old days of junior football: "It is a great tie for us. It is home game and it will be one that I think will pull in a crowd.

“The match will be end to end. In terms of lower league football is a big tie with two teams who have history with each other back in the juniors.”

Bo'ness United v East Kilbride; 15/05/2022; Edinburgh; Ainslie Park, EH5 2HF; The City of Edinburgh Council ; Scotland; Lowland League Cup Final 2nd half Max Christie

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie is set to take Saturday, October 22, but that is subject to live TV selections.

BBC Scotland are set to show at least one match, and opponents Talbot have been chosen for live coverage in three of the last four cup campaigns.

Christie’s side made sure they were in the hat for the draw after beating fellow Scottish Lowland Football League side Cowdenbeath 1-0 at Central Park.

Alassan Jones grabbed the only goal of the match for the BU.

“It was a really tough game that didn’t have many chances in it for either team.” the boss added. “But we knew it would be like that. Cowdenbeath missed a penalty and hit the post in the first half so it wasn’t a vintage performance from us.