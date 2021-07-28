Bo’ness United recover from Dalbeattie Star defeat to get first win

Zander Miller has been on good goal scoring from for Bo'ness United (Pic: Scott Louden)

United were convincing winners over the students with a 6-1 victory to pick up their first three points of the season at the fourth time of asking.

Zander Miller netted twice while Connor McMullan also bagged a brace and Tom Grant and Conor MacKenzie got on the score sheet.

"We've not had the best of starts,” said BUs gaffer Max Christie

"We played well at times against Dalbeattie and maybe didn't create enough but lost bad goals and had a few players not hitting form.

"Tuesday night we played a lot better, passed the ball better and defended well.

"The win will give the boys confidence, you could see them starting to enjoy it and want the ball and we played some good stuff which is encouraging."

United will now look to build a run of results and hope to continue their form from Tuesday’s win when they face Vale of Leithen this Saturday.

"We've got to go and win on Saturday and get the three points,” said Christie.

"It's a must for us as we get our season started, we'll have to be at our best to do that.

"We played Vale and beat them comfortably last season but there was a period where we were rocked.

"They're well capable of beating you so we have to approach it properly, with the way we've started we have to go and be at full pelt to do everything we can to get the win.

"We've signed Jamie Allan on loan from East Fife and Stuart Hunter played his first game of the season on Tuesday.