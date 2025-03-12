Bo'ness United reach Lowland League Cup final to bounce back from Broomhill loss

Bo’ness United lost 3-2 to Broomhill last Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Bo’ness United bounced back from a 3-2 defeat to Scottish Lowland Football League strugglers Broomhill by reaching the Lowland League Cup final on Tuesday night.

Stuart Hunter’s side were beaten at Newtown Park last Saturday by the Dumbarton-based outfit, who were bottom of the table heading into the match, thanks to a hat-trick from Callum McKenzie.

Lucas Stenhouse scored an early penalty but the hosts found themselves 2-1 down at the break, and despite Keir Foster looking like he had rescued a point for Bo’ness late on – the hosts gave away a second penalty of the afternoon on the 90-minute mark which handed Zander Diamond’s side the win.

On Tuesday night, Bo’ness progressed to the final of this year’s Lowland League Cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Tranent at Newtown Park.

After a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes, Shaun Rutherford, Dan Irving and Lennon Connelly all found the net with their spot kicks while BU goalie Liam Campbell saved two efforts.

Hunter’s team will now face East Kilbride in the final after they edged Linlithgow Rose 2-1 at Prestonfield.

A date and venue for this year’s final has not yet been decided. For the first time, this year’s competition included prize money, thanks to sponsorship from Park’s Motor Group.

It is understood the winners will pocket £1600 while the runners-up will earn £800.

Albion Rovers’ Cliftonhill and Cumbernauld Colts’ Broadwood are likely venues for the match.