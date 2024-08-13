Player/assistant boss Michael Gemmell praised Bo'ness United's display against Albion Rovers (Pics Alan Murray)

Bo’ness United player/assistant manager Michael Gemmell said the BU squad had adapted extremely well to the gusty conditions at Newtown Park last Saturday, as they saw off Albion Rovers 2-1 in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

With the strong breeze at their backs in the first half, United took the lead after only two minutes when Ryan Porteous headed home a Ryan Stevenson cross. And it was 2-0 just before the half hour, Porteous again nodding past Ross Connelly, this time from a Tom Grant corner.

Although the hosts were largely comfortable for most of the second half, Rovers did net just before the end when a trialist’s angled shot was deflected past Liam Campbell.

And Gemmell told club media post match: “It was a good team performance today, particularly in the second half when we had to work hard against a strong wind.

"In the first half we took advantage of the wind and managed to score two good goals. Despite the conditions in the second half we should have added to our lead which was encouraging.

"There are no easy games this year and the players know that. The Lowland League has become far more competitive over the past few seasons and every team is capable of taking points from you."

BU, 11th with four points from four games, get a break from league duties this Saturday as they visit Jeanfield Swifts in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round, kick-off 2.30pm.

Gemmell said: “We’re looking forward to the game next week against a team we’ve faced many times, but not for a couple of years. They’ve got a few familiar faces including an old Bo’ness fan favourite in Ross Philp so I’m sure it’ll be a tough test.

"We’ve worked hard to bring in the right players and I think they’ve settled in well already. Lucas (Stenhouse) and Gregor (Nicol) are two players we obviously know well and we’re delighted to get them back for this campaign. Smart (Osadolor) is an experienced striker who can lead the line and we’re excited to see what he can do.”

On his dual playing/assistant role, Gemmell added: “I still enjoy pulling the boots on every now and then and I also enjoy the coaching side of things as well.”

United also have a home league game against Civil Service Strollers next Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.