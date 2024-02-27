Bo'ness United picked up a 'good' point against Albion Rovers, reckons boss Stuart Hunter

Bo'ness United picked up a 'good' point in Coatbridge last Saturday, reckons boss Stuart Hunter (Photo: Phil Dawson)

That bore draw at Cliftonhill on Saturday afternoon against the Sandy Clark’s side sees the BU sit fourth in the table, just three points behind Cumbernauld Colts in second, and club icon Hunter is aiming for his his side to secure the best of rest spot behind runaway leaders East Kilbride.

“We want to end the season on a high, it would be a shame to get this far and end on a bit of a lull,” he said. “We have been superb so far and we deserve to be at the top-end of the table.

"It would be a great achievement to finish second and we want to keep on picking up points. We only have seven games left now in the league so we are at the business end of the season.

BU goalkeeper Musa Digba earned a clean sheet against Albion Rovers last Saturday afternoon (Photo: Phil Dawson)

"I don’t think anyone, even myself, would have expected us to be challenging for second at the start of the season – that just shows how well the players have done.”

On the match against Albion Rovers, who haven’t lost on league duty in 2024, Hunter believes a point was a fair result.

"I though it was a fair reflection of the game,” he said. “I actually thought at half time it was probably 60/40 for Albion Rovers to grab the first goal, which would have been crucial, but we managed to come into the game and that probably switched for the final 20/25 minutes.

"We brought Tom Grant on in the ten position for Michael Gemmell and went for it a bit – we had a penalty claim at the end that I must admit I thought at the time was a stonewaller.

"And to be honest, I got deservedly sent off for running onto the pitch and having a bit of a go, but I just heard the contact and the emotion takes over you. Having watched it back, it would have been a soft one and I can see why it wasn’t given.”

Hunter added: “It was a really enjoyable game overall. That was my first trip to Cliftonhill and it was a cracking old-style ground. The main stand was pretty full and it was a decent crowd.

"It sounds daft but I really enjoyed that aspect of it. Getting dogs abuse from the crowd after being sent off - that is how is football should be!”