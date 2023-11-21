Bo’ness United warmed up for their trip to Championship outfit Greenock Morton in a Scottish Cup third round encounter this Saturday, kick-off 3pm, by winning 4-3 against hosts East Stirlingshire in the Scottish Lowland Football League last weekend.

In saturated conditions at the Falkirk Stadium, Stuart Hunter’s side survived early pressure from Pat Scullion’s men before taking a 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Lewis McArthur’s 37th-minute strike following a Ryan Stevenson corner.

An all-action second half saw BU score three more times via Tom Grant (51 mins), Fin Malcolm (65 mins) and Lucas Stenhouse (89 mins). Shire got three of their own through Scott Honeyman’s double and Luke Rankin.

“I think the most important thing was we managed to come here and get three points,” boss Hunter – whose side are now fourth with 31 points from 16 games – said post match. “I can’t fail to be happy about that.

Willie Irvine's Bo'ness Athletic are marching on relentlessly (Pic Alan Murray)

"But I’m not happy with some of the goals conceded, the players are not happy.

"First half I felt we rode our luck a bit. We were trying to be too cute. On a dry day on dry astroturf, you can spin balls round corners. But on a soaking wet park and rain pinging down, it’s incredibly difficult, the best player in the world can’t do that.

"We have our goalkeeper to thank for pulling off a couple of good saves and we found ourselves in front.

"We were trying to overplay in the wrong areas, no control on the ball. Six or seven of our players tried to do that in the first half, before they had controlled the ball they were already trying to pass it.

Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter watches win over Shire

"Second half I’m sure neutrals enjoyed seeing lots of goals. Me personally, I didn’t, certainly in the against column. I didn’t think some of the goals we scored were overly complex, it was playing percentage football.

"We scored four good goals but it was by playing simple football. I’m not faulting the guys’ work-rate and effort, it was all there, I just felt a bit disappointed we let the Shire back in the game so many times.

"It’s uncharacteristic of the team to make basic mistakes but we have character.”