Bo'ness United manager Max Christie hoping for big crowd as Celtic B visit this Saturday

Action from Saturday's Vale of Leithen v Bo'ness clash (Pic by Bill McBurnie)

BU gaffer Max Christie – whose side enjoyed a thumping 7-0 league success at Vale of Leithen last Saturday – now expects his troops to face a similar test to that encountered against fellow Old Firm giants Rangers B, who defeated Bo’ness 2-0 in the league opener at Dumbarton on July 17.

“I think Celtic Colts will play exactly the same way as Rangers Colts play,” Christie said. "Pass the ball from the back and play the game properly, not playing back to front.

"I liked Rangers’ awareness and their shape.

"Whereas before we were a wee bit blood and snotters, let’s get wired in, go 90 minutes and get to the loose ball, now we have to have awareness of what we’re doing when we’ve not got the ball and what we’re doing in possession.

"That’s the difference when you’re playing teams who’ve got a really set way of playing.

"If you don’t know what you’re doing when you’ve not got the ball you can be chasing shadows a wee bit.

"I hope there will be a good turnout of fans on Saturday.

"It’s certainly not a typical fixture, it’s a game everybody associated with the club is looking forward to.

"Good work has been done on the park to get things upgraded a bit. The committee and the club have done a lot of work so the place is looking spick and span.

"Celtic’s first team don’t play until Sunday so that lends itself to a few of their fans coming to us on Saturday.”

Saturday's emphatic 7-0 win at Vale of Leithen saw Tom Grant and Zander Miller both netting hat-tricks and BU’s other goal scored by Stuart Hunter.

"We got forward well with much better quality with our final pass which was much better,” Christie said.