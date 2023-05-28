Bo'ness United: Manager Ian Little departs to join ex-boss Max Christie at Lowland League rivals
Little, 49, took charge of five Scottish Lowland Football League matches, leading the Newtown Park side to three wins, a draw and a loss in what was a successful end to the campaign – with the club also reaching the Lowland League Cup final.
That match took place last weekend, with BU losing on spot-kicks to East Kilbride after a 2-2 draw. Little was not present on the day at Berwick Rangers’ Shielfield Park.
"It is with huge disappointment we announce that Ian Little has left the club to join Tranent,” a BU club spokesperson said. “We would like to thank ‘Yano’ for his time and effort at Bo’ness and wish him all the best in the future.
"We are now back to looking for a new manager and accepting applications. Please submit your application to [email protected]”
It is expected that Tranent will confirm the move in due course – with Little set to link up with ex-BU boss Max Christie.
He took the reigns at the East Lothian outfit at the start of the month, replacing ex-Hibs striker Colin Nish, who departed despite leading the TJ’s to an impressive fifth-placed finish.
Speaking to club media on Saturday, Christie said: “Firstly, I must say I am delighted to be here as manager again. I have watched the club evolve and grow over the past five years and it certainly is a different place since I was last here.
"Myself, the backroom staff and the board have been working hard to improve the talented group we already have at the club. We have made some exciting signings that will be revealed in early June.”