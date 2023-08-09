Bo'ness United make it four wins out of four in Lowland League

That 2-0 victory at Newtown Park sees Stuart Hunter’s side sit top of the fifth tier table on maximum points.

On the day, goals from Louis Kennedy and Finlay Malcolm sealed the result.

"It was a little bit flat in the first half,” boss Hunter said of the performance. “We didn’t really do anything wrong but we just had to up the tempo. Every team in this league can hurt you if you can give them time and space.

Bo'ness defeated Gretna 2008 2-0 on Saturday (Pics by Alan Murray)

"We managed to get our goals in the second half and our general attacking play was great. It is now all about preparing for another tough game this Saturday away to Edinburgh University.”

Assistant manager Michael Gemmell, who played the first hour of the match, added: “It wasn’t our best performance by any means but me and Stuart (Hunter) spoke about it all week – we knew it was a banana skin sort of game. Regardless of results beforehand and the noise surrounding them.

“If you offered me 2-0 before the match I would have taken it. We had a few chances at the end to make the scoreline three or four but listen it is job done.”

Bo’ness Athletic surrendered a three-goal lead on Tuesday night to Linlithgow Rose in the East of Scotland Centenary Cup semi-final. Former Athletic star Dylan Paterson grabbed four second half goals to help turn the tie in the Rose’s favour.