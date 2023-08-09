News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Bo'ness United make it four wins out of four in Lowland League

Bo’ness United made it four Scottish Lowland Football League wins out four on Saturday against bottom club Gretna 2008.
By Ben Kearney
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

That 2-0 victory at Newtown Park sees Stuart Hunter’s side sit top of the fifth tier table on maximum points.

On the day, goals from Louis Kennedy and Finlay Malcolm sealed the result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a little bit flat in the first half,” boss Hunter said of the performance. “We didn’t really do anything wrong but we just had to up the tempo. Every team in this league can hurt you if you can give them time and space.

Bo'ness defeated Gretna 2008 2-0 on Saturday (Pics by Alan Murray)Bo'ness defeated Gretna 2008 2-0 on Saturday (Pics by Alan Murray)
Bo'ness defeated Gretna 2008 2-0 on Saturday (Pics by Alan Murray)
Most Popular

"We managed to get our goals in the second half and our general attacking play was great. It is now all about preparing for another tough game this Saturday away to Edinburgh University.”

Assistant manager Michael Gemmell, who played the first hour of the match, added: “It wasn’t our best performance by any means but me and Stuart (Hunter) spoke about it all week – we knew it was a banana skin sort of game. Regardless of results beforehand and the noise surrounding them.

“If you offered me 2-0 before the match I would have taken it. We had a few chances at the end to make the scoreline three or four but listen it is job done.”

Bo’ness Athletic surrendered a three-goal lead on Tuesday night to Linlithgow Rose in the East of Scotland Centenary Cup semi-final. Former Athletic star Dylan Paterson grabbed four second half goals to help turn the tie in the Rose’s favour.

At the weekend, Willie Irvine’s side chalked up a 5-0 second division win over Edinburgh South.

Related topics:Bo'ness UnitedLowland League