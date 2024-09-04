Bo'ness United lose last-gasp goal at Broxburn Athletic in Lowland League

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness United were left frustrated on Tuesday night as they lost a last-gasp goal at Scottish Lowland Football League newcomers Broxburn Athletic in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The Newtown Park side, who sit in seventh spot on 10 points from their opening six outings, came from behind after Errol Douglas’ opener to surge into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals by Smart Osadolor and Shaun Rutherford.

But they went on to concede a 91st equaliser at Albyn Park – with ex-BU star Alassan Jones earning a share of the points for the hosts, who have enjoyed a fine start to life in the fifth tier after sealing the East of Scotland Premier Division title last term.

Hunter’s side now travel to Ainslie Park on Friday night to take on Hearts B.