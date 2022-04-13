Bo'ness United host 1984 Scottish Cup legends
Bo’ness United welcomed back club legends on Saturday afternoon at their Scottish Football Lowland League match against East Kilbride.
Members of the 1984 Scottish Junior Cup winning side were introduced to the home support at half time and were remembered for the part they played in creating history in front of a 15,000 strong crowd at Ibrox.
Lex Shields double sealed the win on the day against Bailleston, with the second goal one of the competitions renowned moments as he drove past three players to score.
Ex-Falkirk star Crawford Baptie and ex-Celtic player Andy Walker lined up that day for the opposition.
Stewart Morrison, who helped organise the event said: “The guys were over the moon with it being able to have a blether after not seeing each other for such a long time. That day was an ocassion to remember and Lex Shields put in an amazing performance.”