Bo'ness United: Gaffer Stuart Hunter admits team was indebted to brilliant display by goalkeeper Musa Dibaga in win at Edinburgh University

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter admits his side was indebted to Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga’s brilliance in Saturday’s 4-2 Scottish Lowland Football League win at Edinburgh University which put BU top with a maximum 15 points after five games.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:54 BST
Stuart Hunter has led United to top of tableStuart Hunter has led United to top of table
Stuart Hunter has led United to top of table

A Tom Grant goal had Hunter’s men 1-0 up at half-time, with Dibaga’s heroics keeping out the hosts on four occasions at the other end.

Although Lewis Hendry's double put the students 2-1 up, United prevailed thanks to goals by Louis Kennedy, Lucas Stenhouse and Ryan Stevenson.

"I think we were very fortunate to be ahead at half-time,” boss Hunter told club media. "I think big Musa’s had a really good day and he’s saved us. We could easily have been 3-1 or 4-1 down in that first half.

“We weren’t really keeping our shape the way that we have in previous weeks. If you’re not at it and you’re not snapping the minute the game kicks off then it can be a long afternoon.

"Every single team in this league have got the ability to hurt you if you give them the time and space to do that.

"We had to make a couple of forced changes in the first half, a couple of players came down injured which changed the dynamic of the team a wee bit.

"When I got the boys in at half-time I think everybody was in acceptance that what we had produced in the first half wasn’t in keeping with the standard that we have set ourselves.”

United get a break from the league this Saturday as they visit Hawick Royal Albert in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd Round, kick-off 2.30pm.

