Stuart Hunter has led United to top of table

A Tom Grant goal had Hunter’s men 1-0 up at half-time, with Dibaga’s heroics keeping out the hosts on four occasions at the other end.

Although Lewis Hendry's double put the students 2-1 up, United prevailed thanks to goals by Louis Kennedy, Lucas Stenhouse and Ryan Stevenson.

"I think we were very fortunate to be ahead at half-time,” boss Hunter told club media. "I think big Musa’s had a really good day and he’s saved us. We could easily have been 3-1 or 4-1 down in that first half.

“We weren’t really keeping our shape the way that we have in previous weeks. If you’re not at it and you’re not snapping the minute the game kicks off then it can be a long afternoon.

"Every single team in this league have got the ability to hurt you if you give them the time and space to do that.

"We had to make a couple of forced changes in the first half, a couple of players came down injured which changed the dynamic of the team a wee bit.

"When I got the boys in at half-time I think everybody was in acceptance that what we had produced in the first half wasn’t in keeping with the standard that we have set ourselves.”