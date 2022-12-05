Bo'ness United defeated by Rangers B
Bo’ness United went down to a 4-0 home loss to Rangers B at Newtown Park in Saturday’s Scottish Lowland Football League encounter.
Robbie Ure’s third-minute volley put Rangers’ second string ahead before home keeper Musa Dibaga saved Ure’s 31st-minute penalty but Connor Allan netted the rebound for 2-0.
Zak Lovelace put the Glasgow side three goals ahead eight minutes before half-time with a great finish.
Ross McCausland rounded off the afternoon by netting Rangers B’s fourth goal on 71 minutes.
Max Christie's Bo’ness, who host Edinburgh University in the league this Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm, also make a league trip to Dalbeattie Star this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.