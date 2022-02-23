Bo'ness United concede three penalties in final 15 minutes of defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie (Pic Scott Louden)

The eventful end to this Lowland League encounter saw Murphy initially go from villain to hero as he saved Lee Currie’s effort from 12 yards after fouling to concede the first spot kick.

But it was 1-0 for Bonnyrigg shortly afterwards when Neil Martyniuk scored from the spot after a Michael Gemmell handball, before Callum Connolly added a second for the home team on 83 minutes.

Martyniuk then netted his second spot kick on 86 minutes following a foul by Ryan Stevenson.

“The game was a bit like an arm wrestle,” said Bo’ness United manager Max Christie. “As far as there wasn’t much open play other than tackling and battling.

"And that’s because the pitch was so difficult to play on. It was really heavy.

"Bonnyrigg have got good players and it was a game of territory almost.

"I don’t have any complaints with the first two penalties. It was the third penalty we were scratching our heads at.

"I didn’t even think the challenge which led to it was in the box.

"It was on the left hand corner on the edge of the box and it was innocuous and it was outside the box.

"They’d already had two penalties and it just felt like the referee couldn’t wait to blow his whistle for a third one.

"But there was nothing in the game and then you lose 3-0 and you’re like: ‘What happened there’?”

Christie said that one plus for his team was the fine performance of striker Jack Smith, newly signed from Drumchapel United until the end of the season, who played 75 minutes before going off with a tight calf.

"Jack’s a good player,” Christie said. “And we’ve got a few boys coming back so hopefully we’re near to having our strongest team on the pitch.

"We know we’re having a difficult time and we’ve just to stay together. We’ve got good players and we’re staying positive.”

Bo’ness, 12th with 31 points from 25 games, continue their league campaign at Caledonian Braves this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

"It will be a really tough game,” Christie said. “But one we can win.