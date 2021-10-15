Bo’ness United cup tie against Kirkcaldy and Dysart called off
Bo’ness United’s scheduled South Challenge Cup tie tomorrow, October 16, against Kirkcaldy and Dysart has been called off.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 2:16 pm
That second-round match, due to take place at Newtown Park at 3pm, is off as United’s prospective East of Scotland Football League first division conference A opponents are unable to muster a team.
A spokesperson for United said: “We have been informed this morning that Kirkcaldy and Dysart are unable to raise a team for tomorrow’s game, and therefore we have had to cancel the game.”
It has yet to be confirmed whether the tie will be rescheduled or manager Max Christie’s Scottish Lowland Football League side will be awarded a win against the Fifers, sending them through to the cup’s third round.