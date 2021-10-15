Bo’ness United cup tie against Kirkcaldy and Dysart called off

Bo'ness United playing against East Stirlingshire last month (Photo: Scott Loden)

That second-round match, due to take place at Newtown Park at 3pm, is off as United’s prospective East of Scotland Football League first division conference A opponents are unable to muster a team.

A spokesperson for United said: “We have been informed this morning that Kirkcaldy and Dysart are unable to raise a team for tomorrow’s game, and therefore we have had to cancel the game.”