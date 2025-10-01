Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter bemoans side ‘losing all composure’ in Scottish Cup exit.

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter has bemoaned the short spell that saw his side “lose all composure” in their Scottish Cup first round exit last Saturday.

The Newtown Park team lost 3-0 to Highland League outfit Banks O’Dee, with a 15-minute spell in the first half seeing the visitors take control after Liam Duell’s near-post opener was followed by home goalkeeper Ben Fry being sent off after charging out of his box and flattening Duell - who had lifted the ball over him. Second-half goals from Kane Winton and Lachie MacLeod rounded off the scoring.

Gutted Hunter said: “There wasn’t much in the game. I thought we actually had the better of the chances early, they were throwing bodies on the line. From very little, we’ve put ourselves under needless pressure. It’s so frustrating. We gave Banks O’Dee a daft throw-in after a mix-up at the back and we lose all composure for 10/15 minutes. The No 9 (Liam) Duell has scored their opener from the edge of the box and my goalkeeper (Ben Fry) should do better - it is at his near post and he doesn’t get anything on it. Then, just a few minutes later, my goalkeeper has wiped out their player and got himself sent off. I can’t have any complaints about the red card. Unfortunately, it’s made worse with Ben having injured himself. He’s fractured his collarbone so it’s pretty serious. He’s going to be out for a while. Our backup goalkeeper Scott Ritchie did a great job when he came on. We then had to play for an hour with ten men having been already a goal down - it was a tough ask against a top Highland League team.”

Fry wasn’t the only BU player to suffer a serious injury with defender Mark McLuckie suffering a nasty knock in what was an afternoon to forget for Hunter’s side. The boss added: “Mark, who’s been one of best players, has also took one on the face and he’s had extensive dental treatment. Concussion protocol has come into it too. I’ll take responsibility for the result. The Scottish Cup is one of the biggest days of the season for the club and falling at the first hurdle is something this club hasn’t actually faced in a few years.”

On Tuesday night, the BU were back in Scottish Lowland Football League action, and they ended a run of four straight defeats by drawing 1-1 with Bonnyrigg Rose at home. Kieran Mitchell’s strike cancelled out Laurie Devine’s opener. They sit fifth on 17 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, East of Scotland Premier Division side Bo’ness Athletic progressed to the second round after a 2-1 win over Highland League side Keith at home last Saturday evening. A Michael Weir double sent Willie Irvine’s team through. They face a trip to Lowland League leaders Linlithgow Rose in round two.