Bo'ness United close in on second spot in Lowland League after Cumbernauld Colts victory

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter says his side need to cut out the “messy” element to their game despite recording a 2-1 win over second-placed Cumbernuald Colts last Saturday.
By Ben Kearney
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
That victory at Newtown Park, thanks to an early strike from Dan Irving and Lewis McArthur’s goal on the hour mark, sees the BU move within a point of David Proctor’s side in the Scottish Lowland Football League heading into this weekend’s trip to Albion Rovers.

Speaking of the performance, boss Hunter said: “I felt we were very comfortable first half. We played some decent stuff and created good opening – the goal was great and to come out early doors gave us a good start.

“We knew it would be a battle. They are a good, strong side, especially at the back. We nullified them in an attacking sense which was pleasing.

Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter (Photo: Michael Gillen)Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They brought it back to 2-1 and to fair, I must admit, we lost all composure for 10/25 minutes and actually we have done that a few times already this season. It got a wee bit messy and we need to work on that.

“However, we’ve played better and came away with no points, and I’d have taken a 2-1 win and three points beforehand against the team second in the league on merit.”

East Stirlingshire also secured a 2-1 victory last weekend, with an impressive away comeback at Berwick Rangers, thanks to second-half goals from Scott Honeyman and Luke Rankin.

