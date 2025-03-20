Bo'ness United close gap on Albion Rovers in Lowland League

Stuart Hunter on the touchline at Cliftonhill (Photo: Ben Kearney)

Bo’ness United’s slim hopes of a top six finish in this year’s Scottish Lowland Football League were boosted on Tuesday evening after a 2-1 away win at Broomhill.

Goals in each half at the Rock from Keir Macaulay and Keir Forster sealed the three points for Stuart Hunter’s side – with the victory seeing them move within two points of seventh-placed Albion Rovers after they lost 3-0 to leaders East Kilbride.

It’s been a quick turnaround for the BU, who picked up a clean sheet and a point at Cliftonhill against Sandy Clark’s Rovers last Saturday night.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, boss Hunter praised his team for getting back to basics in recent weeks. The BU conceded late on during Tuesday night’s match but had earned two clean sheets previously.

"The way that we have defended recently is much better,” he said. “The main frustration for me this season has been the concession of poor goals. We’ve set up slightly differently to have more numbers back there.

"We’ve managed to get to a cup final and get in a position where we can climb the league. I know that we can score goals but it is important to be solid at the back.

"Look at the previous game against Broomhill at Newtown (Park). We conceded three and lost to them this month. We lost two penalties. That wasn’t acceptable and it had to change quickly. If you don’t lose goals then you don’t lose football games.”

Bo’ness travel to Civil Service Strollers this Saturday before playing East Kilbride in the Lowland League Cup final the following Sunday at Broadwood.

