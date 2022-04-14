Bo’ness United CAFC through to Centenary Cup final

Bo'ness United CAFC aces celebrate reaching cup final

United, who have only joined the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football League this season having formerly played in the Stirlingshire League, knew they were facing tough opposition from very early doors when Murieston opened the scoring after just four minutes.

United gradually got into their stride and managed to equalise in the 28th minute.

Luke Taylor got onto the end of a through ball and knocked it beautifully past the outrushing goalkeeper to level the score.

In the 43rd minute Murieston took the lead again to make it 2-1 before winning a penalty kick. But united keeper Ross Keenan made a massive save to keep the score at 2-1 for Murieston at half-time.

In the 75th minute Brodie Grieve scored to level the match again at 2-2.

Ryan Sneddon soon made it 3-2 for United but this incredible tie still had more drama to come.

Murieston showed why they are the Premiership leaders by grabbing a very late equaliser to make it 3-3 and take the match to penalties.

With both keepers in great from, they saved three penalties each. After 10 spot kicks it was John Wilson who netted the winner from 12 yards to take United into the cup final after a memorable victory.