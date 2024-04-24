Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter proud of top three Lowland League finish

Ryan Porteous is mobbed by his Bo’ness team-mates after scoring from the penalty spot (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Newtown Park outfit made sure of a top three finish last Saturday when they defeated the University of Stirling 3-2 at home on the final day.

And they needed those three points in the end with fourth-placed Cumbernauld Colts also winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ryan Porteous, Finlay Malcolm and Kieran Mitchell sealed the victory for the BU.

“I couldn’t ask for much more,” Hunter said. “The guys have been magnificent all season long. They have gone about their business in the right way and we have only lost nine out of 34.

“And most of those games had fine margins. Everyone can beat everyone in this league and we could have possibly got second place but I don’t think anyone can be anything other than delighted.”

Hunter joined as boss late in the day last summer, replacing Ian Little who made the move to Lowland League rivals Tranent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he says that having such a strong first season in charge was probably something that he didn’t expect.

He added: “I joined the club pretty late and we didn’t have a pre-season really or much time. The team was built in a couple of weeks.

"Michael (Gemmell) my assistant has been brilliant and we both set out to build a proper Bo’ness team.

“We wanted to be hard to beat and combative. We’ve certainly been that. We’ve exceeded expectations overall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter says he is now already preparing for next season, with the league expected to be tighter than ever with runaway winners East Kilbride in with a real shout of earning promotion to the SPFL and relegated Edinburgh University being replaced by a champion club from the feeder sixth tier divisions, likely East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic.

“I don’t want to take the jam out of anyone’s doughnut but I am now already looking at next year,” he said. “We have enjoyed this season and we take the plaudits for finishing so highly.