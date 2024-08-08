Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter on side's defensive improvement in derby draw
The BU came into the match looking for their first point after losing 3-2 on the opening day against the University of Stirling.
And they sealed a point last Saturday thanks to Gregor Nicol’s first-half strike, with Jamie Penker levelling for the hosts after the break.
On the match, Hunter said: “East Stirlingshire kept the ball better than us without really punishing us – I can’t remember my goalkeeper making a save during the 90 minutes.
“It is a disappointing that we lost a goal. It was one of them.
“It was exactly what we knew that would do and it was key strength in their team to score a goal like that and we let it happen.
“But I can take a lot of positives from the performance as a whole.
“The defensive showing was a massive improvement from pre-season and our previous two games.
“We had a new-look attack too with Lucas Stenhouse coming back on loan and Smart Osadolor joining and playing on Saturday.
“That will take a bit of time for that to come together. Gregor Nicol has come on loan again and scored.”
Bo’ness lost out to an injury-time penalty on Tuesday night in their third league outing, going down 2-1 at Tranent.
This Saturday sees them host Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers.