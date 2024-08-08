Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter on side's defensive improvement in derby draw

By Ben Kearney
Published 8th Aug 2024, 03:42 GMT
Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)
Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)
Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter hailed the “massive improvement” in his side’s defending after their 1-1 draw at local rivals East Stirlingshire in the Park’s Motor Group Lowland League.

The BU came into the match looking for their first point after losing 3-2 on the opening day against the University of Stirling.

And they sealed a point last Saturday thanks to Gregor Nicol’s first-half strike, with Jamie Penker levelling for the hosts after the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the match, Hunter said: “East Stirlingshire kept the ball better than us without really punishing us – I can’t remember my goalkeeper making a save during the 90 minutes.

“It is a disappointing that we lost a goal. It was one of them.

“It was exactly what we knew that would do and it was key strength in their team to score a goal like that and we let it happen.

“But I can take a lot of positives from the performance as a whole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The defensive showing was a massive improvement from pre-season and our previous two games.

“We had a new-look attack too with Lucas Stenhouse coming back on loan and Smart Osadolor joining and playing on Saturday.

“That will take a bit of time for that to come together. Gregor Nicol has come on loan again and scored.”

Bo’ness lost out to an injury-time penalty on Tuesday night in their third league outing, going down 2-1 at Tranent.

This Saturday sees them host Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers.

Related topics:Bo'ness United
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice