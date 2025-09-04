Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter on Roan Fitzpatrick impact and strong start

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter hailed the impact of summer signing Roan Fitzpatrick after his fine start to the season continued last Saturday.

The Newtown Park side racked up a 5-2 victory over Albion Rovers at Newtown Park – with the former Rutherglen Glencairn midfielder playing his part, scoring twice and assisting twice during what was a superb BU showing.

And despite a 2-0 defeat to second-placed Clydebank away from home on Tuesday night, Hunter’s team sit two points clear in third spot and are way ahead of where they sat last season at this point.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the boss highlighted Fitzpatrick’s contribution so far this term.

Fitzpatrick is congratulated by his Bo’ness team-mates after scoring his second goal (Pics by Ben Kearney)

Hunter said: “He did a sweep of the board last season at Rutherglen; players’ player of the year, supporters’ player of the year, committee player of the year. I think he won every award just about.

"He is a player that I actually wanted to bring to Bo’ness last season. He is a top footballer. Roan actually wanted to stay at Rutherglen for another year and he decided this year that he wanted to make the step up and test himself.

"Since he’s come in, he’s been brilliant. He is positive, energetic and just a great character. He is the type you want around the place.”

On the five-star showing against the Coatbridge outfit, Hunter added: “The confidence of the team is high at the moment. We have started with a winning mentality. Last season we started poorly and we were always chasing. It is hard to get out of that.

“But now we are always picking up points or bouncing back when we don’t. We have given ourselves a good foundation. I’m happy with the start that we’ve made.

"We could have scored more than three in the first half against Albion and I can probably accept the second half – we made five subs. Kieran (Mitchell) had a great game too and scored a couple of goals.”

Bo’ness United now face a trip to local rivals Linlithgow Rose this Saturday. Gordon Herd’s side sit one point ahead at the top of the table, five above the BU.

"It is a massive week for us, we know that. We want to give the best account of ourselves,” Hunter said. “We know all about these games and what you need to bring to them – the non-negotiables.”