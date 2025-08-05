Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter hails new-look side after ‘fantastic’ start to their Lowland League season following East Stirlingshire win.

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter says his new-look side should be “delighted” with their “fantastic” start to the Scottish Lowland Football League season having picked up two wins from their opening three matches.

The Newtown Park team got the campaign underway with a smashing 3-0 home win over Civil Service Strollers. They then followed that up with a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Cowdenbeath last midweek. But bounced in style with a 3-1 away triumph at local rivals East Stirlingshire three days later last Friday. And that victory came with the BU down to ten men for most of the second half following Dan Irving’s red card.

Bo’ness can be delighted with start

Reviewing his side’s start, Hunter beamed: “The Tuesday night game (Cowdenbeath) can happen to any team. We huffed and puffed but the ball didn’t fall our way - we didn’t do much wrong. We probably didn’t get that little of luck against a team who defended very well. But we have won the opening convincingly and managed to then get a really excellent result against East Stirling. I am delighted with six points from our three games, which have all been against tough opposition. It’s a fantastic start for us.”

On Friday night, a Ryan Stevenson double and a first Bo’ness goal for Jordan Armstrong secured the three points against Pat Scullion’s Shire. Stevenson’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Stephen O’Neill three minutes into the second half following a penalty kick which saw Irving ordered off. Despite being a man down, the BU went on to score twice with a cracker from Stevenson and a close-range effort from Armstrong securing the three points.

Fighting spirit in Shire win was brill, says Stu

“These are the moments that make you love football, that make you keep coming back,” Hunter said of his side’s derby win: “We were good value for our lead at the break, we were playing well. We had the best chances. We should have been further ahead - Conor Scullion hits the post with a shot that was unlucky. Then in the second half we find ourselves a man down and level pretty quickly. Matty Flynn (who won the penalty) is a player I know well and I actually mentioned that he would go down any opportunity, he is a smart striker. His strength is being clever. They’ve scored from the rebound and with ten men it is looking like a hard task. But we fought collectively as a unit and that is so pleasing. We have brought in 9/10 new players and to see them fight like that for each other to get the result is brilliant. I’d have taken a point when we went down to ten men for sure. But we’ve walked away winning the match 3-1 and no-one watching the match would have said we weren’t good value for a comfortable win. Across the pitch, I had so many positive performances. I also liked that were smart; we disrupted the game, slowed things down when needed. We won’t be too far away if we battle like that in each game. We frustrated East Stirling. Our front two were so key. Jamie Waston was outstanding and created so created so many chances for us.”

Next up for the BU in the Lowland League is a home clash against Gretna 2008 this Saturday afternoon at Newtown Park.