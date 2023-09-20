News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness United: Boss Stuart Hunter blasts 'unforgiveable' defending in shock 4-2 cup loss to minnows Cumbernauld United

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter admits his side’s raft of defensive mistakes in Saturday’s shock 4-2 home defeat to Cumbernauld United in the Challenge Cup second round were “unforgiveable”.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Bo'ness United try to launch an attack
Bo'ness United try to launch an attack

After taking a 19th-minute lead through Ryan Stevenson against their West of Scotland League second division opponents, Lowland League United then proceeded to concede four goals to John Cunningham (2), Warin Omar and Lee Whitmore before netting on 85 minutes through Michael Gemmell.

“It’s definitely a cup shock,” BU boss Hunter told club media post match. “I think it’s really disappointing. It was a disappointing performance from us. In the first half we had a lot of the ball and Cumbernauld were kind of camped in.

"But with all the possession that we had I didn’t think we were picking the right pass. We were playing a lot of centralised football where it was very, very crowded whereas I think we would have got a lot more joy if we’d tried to break their line, put balls over the top of them etcetera.

Bo'ness United manager Stuart Hunter feels the pain during Saturday's defeat to Cumbernauld United (Pics by Alan Murray)
Bo'ness United manager Stuart Hunter feels the pain during Saturday's defeat to Cumbernauld United (Pics by Alan Murray)
"I thought Cumbernauld wanted it more than us. I felt there was no spark at all from our team until we went 4-1 down.

"It’s easy to try and get motivation when the game’s almost gone, in fact at 4-1 it is gone. It could have then been 5-1 to be honest.

"We needed to be doing that when we were winning 1-0, when we had the ascendancy in the game. We needed to then go forward and out the game away but we never did that.

"All over the park I just thought we were lacking quality. I thought defensively today we were a mile away. Some of our defensive mistakes were unforgiveable.

Battle for possession in Newtown Park tie
Battle for possession in Newtown Park tie

"It’s not just the back four, it's all across the park.

"It was just a really, really bad day at the office. We’re going to have to get the boys in next week, we’re going to have to recover, we’re going to have to get that out the system because we’ve got another masive test coming next week.”

Hunter was referring to the BUs’ home Scottish Cup first round match against Darvel this Saturday.

He added: “We will have to play an awful lot better than we played today. But I’m optimistic that when the so called bigger games come around, our team rises to those occasions.”

