Bo'ness United boss Max Christie leaves club after cup defeat to local rivals Linlithgow Rose

On the day at Prestonfield, the match saw the hosts come from behind to defeat BU – with Christie’s men losing out in what was their first competitive meeting between the rivals since 2020.

The Newtown Park outfit have had an inconsistent Scottish Lowland Football League campaign so far, sitting in 11th place on 41 points after 30 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BU have only won one of their last eight matches in all competitions, with that sole victory coming in Christie’s last league match in charge.

Max Christie watches on from the stand during Saturday's cup tie at Prestonfield against Linlithgow Rose (Pictures by Alan Murray)

During the Covid-19 season, he led the club to promotion and the East of Scotland Premier Division title, after the placings were decided via a points-per-game system.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “We can announce that Max Christie has decided to leave the club as from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Max for his four years with us, tremendous memories made and also some hard challenges faced together.

“More information will follow.”