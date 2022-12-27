Bo'ness United: Boss Max Christie happy to add Camelon captain Lewis McArthur to squad
Bo’ness United boss Max Christie expects new signing Lewis McArthur to “grab his chance” at the Newtown Park club.
The centre-back was frozen out at Camelon and he made the move to BU last week from the East of Scotland First Division side.
Christie said: “We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with us. He is a young player who is a real athlete. He has looked after himself and he is a strong, imposing defender. It is a real chance for him to play at that level.
"You want to get local boys in if they are good enough and he fits that bill. I think he will grab his chance in the Lowland League.”
The defender could make his debut on Saturday afternoon in a local derby, with BU travelling to East Stirlingshire on league duty.
The Shire grabbed a first league win in six last time out and they are finally improving under recent appointment Sandy Clark.
Christie said ahead of the match: “East Stirling have been getting much closer to winning games of late, so I was wasn’t surprised that Sandy finally got a win over the line against Open Goal.
“I had no doubts they would improve under Sandy and he is someone I know very well. They will have a game plan on Saturday that will cause us problems.
"It is a derby and I think it will be an exciting game. We’ll need to be at our best to get anything from it.
"We’ve got a new team that are beginning to really gel and understand each other. I know that we can push on next year with the quality we are bringing in.”