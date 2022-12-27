Bo'ness United: Boss Max Christie happy to add Camelon captain Lewis McArthur to squad

The centre-back was frozen out at Camelon and he made the move to BU last week from the East of Scotland First Division side.

Christie said: “We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with us. He is a young player who is a real athlete. He has looked after himself and he is a strong, imposing defender. It is a real chance for him to play at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You want to get local boys in if they are good enough and he fits that bill. I think he will grab his chance in the Lowland League.”

The defender could make his debut on Saturday afternoon in a local derby, with BU travelling to East Stirlingshire on league duty.

The Shire grabbed a first league win in six last time out and they are finally improving under recent appointment Sandy Clark.

Christie said ahead of the match: “East Stirling have been getting much closer to winning games of late, so I was wasn’t surprised that Sandy finally got a win over the line against Open Goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no doubts they would improve under Sandy and he is someone I know very well. They will have a game plan on Saturday that will cause us problems.

"It is a derby and I think it will be an exciting game. We’ll need to be at our best to get anything from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad