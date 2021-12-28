Bo'ness United boss Max Christie frustrated by Gretna call-off

Bo'ness Utd v Vale of Leithen; 11/12/2021; Bo'ness ; Newtown Park; Falkirk District; Scotland; East of Scotland Football League Conference X 1st Half Max Christie

Sunday’s clash was put off for coronavirus-related reasons, which was frustrating for BU boss Max Christie and his troops who had been keen to kickstart their season after three straight league defeats.

"We’ve all seen the type of game the Vale of Leithen one was before,” Christie said.

"I don’t think the guys gave us a lack of commitment. It was a lack of know how we had.

"We passed the ball nowhere and didn’t penetrate. Players passed the ball back and went into easy positions where they were unopposed as opposed to trying to get the ball into the final third and break lines because that’s how you get some goals.

"And then they broke up the park and scored.

"Our intensity wasn’t there. But a lot of our guys have been semi-professional or professional footballers for a long time.

"We can shout and scream about it but everybody in that club knows it is completely unacceptable and they are under no illusions – including me.

"That’s not acceptable for me to put a team out on the park that gets beat by a team that’s not won all season.

"I need to look at myself as well.”

Christie stressed that newly promoted Bo’ness find themselves in lofty surroundings as a Lowland League club.

"The Lowland League is a very good league,” he added. “You’ve got mid table teams and a lot of us that are good sides.

"Cumbernauld Colts are a very good side, Caledonian Braves, Stirling Uni, Gala Fairydean, Berwick Rangers, so it’s a really strong league.

"And the tailenders are getting better - Vale of Leithen beat us – and then there’s Gretna. And Edinburgh Uni have got the students back, I think a few on loan from Queen’s Park.

"And obviously Rangers and Celtic B have young professional footballers, a lot of whom have first team experience.

"So it’s a real test for us, a very high standard.”

Bo’ness return to league duties at East Stirlingshire this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

"It’s a very tough game,” Christie said. “East Stirlingshire have good players and are a well established Lowland League team.

"They’ve been up the top end for X amount of years so I know it will be a good game.

"It was a good game the last time. It got a bit feisty but I’m expecting a good derby.