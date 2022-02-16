'It's not acceptable' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie looking for improvement this weekend after 4-1 loss to Berwick Rangers

The game did not make happy viewing for Bo'ness gaffer Max Christie

Yet the BUs – who had won 1-0 at Berwick in the league earlier this season – started well in their bid to repeat that feat at Newtown Park.

They were the better team early on and wasted a great scoring chance on the half hour when Lewis Hawkins headed straight at the keeper from close range.

And they were made to pay for this within four minutes as Berwick took the lead through a Lewis Baker tap in.

Lewis Baker puts Berwick Rangers 1-0 up

Less than two more minutes had elapsed when Lewis Allan scored past Andy Murphy at the second attempt after a mix-up between Murphy and Devon Jacobs.

And it was 3-0 before half-time when an unmarked Graham Taylor volleyed home at the back post.

A Murphy save from close range prevented it being four Berwick goals by half-time.

Into the second half and it was 4-0 for the visitors on 61 minutes when Baker netted a rebound with no home defender near him.

Tom Grant tries to make headway for the hosts

Bo’ness won an 85th minute penalty for Jamie Pyper’s foul on Tom Grant.

Although Ryan Stevenson’s spot kick was palmed away by the keeper, Stevenson reacted quickly to smash home the rebound.

“There was nothing in the game early on,” gaffer Christie told the Falkirk Herald. “I thought against the wind we were marginally the better side.

"They kick a straight ball forward, cross it and we make individual errors, we should defend it better.

Michael Gemmell was making his 200th appearance for the BUs against Berwick (Pics by Scott Louden)

"Then you’re one down and another individual error where we should clear a ball easily, so the next minute you’re two down and it’s calamitous.

"So we’re just having a wee spell where we have a lot of players and a few coming back and we just weren’t physical enough and we didn't pick up runners.

"I would like to see the running stats. I thought Berwick were more at it than us after we went a goal down.

"We need to do better in all departments.

Devon Jacobs gets wired in for Bo'ness

"We’ve got a big game this Saturday against Bonnyrigg who just got hammered (5-1 at Gala Fairydean Rovers in a fourth round East of Scotland Cup tie on Tuesday night).

"And we’re expecting a big reaction going to Bonnyrigg.”

The current injury plight facing Bo’ness meant they had only three listed substitutes on Saturday.

Christie said: "We had five starters sitting watching the game from behind the dugout.

“We’ve got big players out but we’ve still got enough to put on a better performance than we did last week.

"It’s knowing what it takes to win a game of football, picking up, tackling and battling before the football comes through and I just thought at times we were second best.

Berwick players celebrate Lewis Allan putting them 2-0 up

"It’s not acceptable and we’re looking for a big improvement this week.

"We’re hopeful of having one or two players back for the Bonnyrigg game.

"Danny Galbraith has been suffering from a knock on his calf that he got against Musselburgh so we’re hopeful that he’ll make it. And Jamie McCormack’s back from suspension so that’s a positive.”