Bo'ness United blow it in opener as comeback isn't enough for boss
The Newtown Park side, who secured a top three finish last season, found themselves two goals down at the break to the students at home on Saturday, but second half strikes from Kieran Mitchell and Lewis Duffy brought the BUs level with 10 minutes to play.
However, despite looking like the team on top, they were dealt a last-gasp sucker punch with the visitors nicking the three points.
“It was frustrating as we wanted to get off to a positive start,” Hunter said. “The facts are simple: we didn’t defend well enough for all three goals and if you give goals like that away then in this league you won’t take anything from the game.
"We changed shape midway through the first half and thought we were the better team second half and managed to get it back to 2-2, but you can’t start playing at 2-0 down.
"To lose it in the last minute when it actually looked like the most likely to team to win would be us is a hard one to take but again we cannot lose those types of goals.
"Stirling were everything we knew they would be in terms of being fit, organised and very good on the ball.”
On his team’s comeback, he added: “Yes it was a positive for me and it confirms we have that character to fight back into games but unfortunately games start at 3pm and not 4pm.
"We all know you need to bring that from the kick-off. Ultimately, as I said, if you lose three goals in the manner we did you can’t expect to take anything from games.
"At the end up we were unlucky not to take a point and over the 90 minutes we maybe deserved all three.
"The important thing now is to bounce back and show the qualities and desire that proved successful last season heading to East Stirlingshire this Saturday.”
Bo’ness exited the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night, losing 3-1 to a strong Rangers B side at Cappielow.
Finlay Malcolm netted before a minute struck for the visitors but the hosts quickly turned the match around in the first half.