Bo'ness United announce free season ticket scheme for local primary school pupils

Bo'ness United are offering free season tickets to Newtown Park for local primary school pupils (Photo: Scott Louden)

A spokesperson for the club confirmed: “Bo'ness United Football Club are delighted to announce that we are offering free season tickets to all primary school children in the town for season 2023/24.

“With this initiative we hope to engage with young people in Bo'ness by introducing them to football at Newtown Park.

"We feel it is important not to price young people out of the game, especially in the present economic climate, and we hope this will help the next generation of BU supporters to attend matches free of charge.

“It is of vital importance to us that the community we serve has access to affordable football and this enterprise is another step in that direction, alongside us freezing adult ticket prices for the current season, and trying to keep football affordable for as many people as we can.

“We hope everyone can now look forward to coming along on a matchday and getting behind the team.”

Stuart Hunter’s team currently sit in fifth spot after nine matches played. Last weekend saw the BU win 2-1 away to Caledonian Braves.