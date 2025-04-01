Bo'ness United and East Stirlingshire could be in proposed new league set-up next term

Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter could be looking at a different set-up next season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Bo’ness United and East Stirlingshire could be part of a revamped Scottish Lowland Football League set-up from next season.

Proposals to shake up the existing 18-team fifth tier set-up – which are believed to have been lodged by Brechin City – would see two new 16-team Lowland League East and West Divisions established to run alongside the Highland League, with plans put to the SPFL and SFA’s pyramid working group this month.

If ratified and then granted final approval by the SFA’s executive board, the new divisions could come into place in time for the start of the 2025-’26 campaign.

This would see Bo’ness United and East Stirlingshire in beside Berwick Rangers, Brechin City, Broxburn Athletic, Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, Gala Fairydean Rovers, Hearts ‘B’, Linlithgow Rose, Tranent, Stirling University, Musselburgh Athletic, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Jeanfield Swifts and Haddington Athletic in the East Division.

East Stirlingshire gaffer Pat Scullion could be involved in new league (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Lowland League leaders East Kilbride are hoping to win promotion to William Hill League Two for next season, but if unsuccessful then under the new proposals they would take their place in the West Division along with Albion Rovers, Broomhill, Caledonian Braves, Celtic ‘B’, Cumbernauld Colts, Gretna, Dalbeattie Star, Auchinleck Talbot, Benburb, Clydebank, Cumnock, Darvel, Glenafton, Pollok and Irvine Meadow.

Should East Kilbride go up from the Lowland League, their place could potentially go to SFA Licensed club Rutherglen Glencairn, who are currently in the West of Scotland first division promotion race.