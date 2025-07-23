Bo'ness United ace Michael Gemmell plans big personal changes in new season

Michael Gemmell will be focusing predominantly on his assistant manager's role at Bo'ness United this season (Pic Alan Murray)

Having turned 39 on July 1 and now been a footballer in Scotland’s lower leagues for 20 years, Bo’ness United player/assistant manager Michael Gemmell has revealed he expects to make little more than fleeting appearances for the BUs on the pitch this season.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemmell, the right hand man to Newtown Park gaffer Stuart Hunter, revealed his intentions to the Falkirk Herald, saying: “I had my testimonial at the end of last season. I've just turned 39 as well, so it was always going to be a bit of a transition.

"The previous two seasons I've probably been more so a player than an assistant manager. My primary role was a player, and then support Stuart as an assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But this season I've taken a wee bit more of an interest in the coaching side of things. Passing the baton onto the younger generation, but still there if required.

“I think I’ll miss the playing. It's a different buzz than you get from that management side of things where you feel you can't impact it after they step over that line, but everything you do up until that point has an impact.

"It’s a different feeling, a different level of responsibility taking the coaching side of things. But equally there's bits of it that you can't replicate when playing.

"I think at some point I'm going to have to go in and help the boys out and be available but I would love nothing more than to see them doing well and not have to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With United facing a hectic first few days in the new Scottish Lowland Football League campaign – they host Civil Service Strollers this Saturday before visiting Cowdenbeath on Tuesday and travelling to East Stirlingshire three days later – Gemmell stressed the squad’s desire to improve significantly on last term’s 12th-placed finish.

He said: “There's absolutely no easy games any more and the margins are so small.

"This season we're absolutely aiming and confident that we can improve on last season's performance. The opening three fixtures are all fixtures that we need to be winning.

"We know there's going to be tougher games against the teams with some of the bigger financial resources such as Clydebank, Bonnyrigg, Tranent, Linlithgow etcetera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The top six is definitely our aspiration. We were second the season before last and then we lost a few players due to the good season that we had.

"A couple of players made the step up and moved on to try and test themselves at a higher level and our recruitment last year wasn't where it needed to be or what we wanted it to be.

"I think we've recruited stronger this season and we're looking to get back to where we were the previous season and up challenging at the top end of the league.”

Gemmell said he was happy with last Saturday’s 3-0 win at Johnstone Burgh in their final pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: It was a good result against a really good side that won the Scottish Junior Cup last year and have had a lot of investment.

"I feel we're in good stead going into this Saturday and we're looking forward to it.”