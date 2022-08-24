Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie (Pic by Alan Murray)

The Scottish Lowland Football League side have started the season strongly but lost for the first time this campaign at K-Park after a 1-0 defeat.

“We have to do better than what we showed on Saturday,” he said. “I was really angry with the performance.

“East Kilbride are a good side. They are strong and direct and play at a high tempo.

“You can’t go there off it.

“I didn’t think we were energetic on the ball and our bravery wasn’t at that highest level.

“Two of the midfield were non-existent and it just wasn’t us.”

Bo’ness now face promoted side Tranent Juniors at home, which was boss Christie’s previous club.

And he reckons they will be challenge at the very top this season.

“I know the club well of course," he added. “They will be targeting the very top because they are a brilliant side.

“The club’s committee do a great job and at this level they are a big club.

"Both teams play football and I think the match will be a great advert for the Lowland League.”

Despite the sub-par performance, the Newtown Park boss did take one positive from Saturday.

Striker Zander Miller returned off the bench for the first time in over a year after a nasty leg-break.