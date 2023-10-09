A Scottish Lowland Football League thriller at Newtown Park on Saturday saw Bo’ness United go two goals down within seven minutes, battle their way back to parity, go 3-2 down and then snatch an 86th-minute equaliser for a 3-3 draw at home to Hearts B.

Just three minutes into the match, the capital visitors went 1-0 up from the penalty spot when – after being fouled in the box by Michael Gemmell – Mackenzie Kirk stepped up to slot past Musa Dibaga from 12 yards.

It was soon 2-0 when Kirk’s speculative effort from 25 yards somehow evaded home keeper Dibaga, who let the ball slip through his hands and over the line.

There were no further goals before half-time but Bo’ness got themselves right back into it on 54 minutes when debutant centre-back Michael Travis – newly signed from Berwick Rangers – headed home after a free-kick into the Hearts B box.

Bo'ness defender Michael Gemmell about to be sent off against Hearts B

After Dibaga made a great save from Callum Sandilands, the hosts levelled on 64 minutes when Ryan Porteous netted a Lucas Stenhouse cross.

Young Jambo Ethan Drysdale was then dismissed after incurring a second yellow card for a foul on Stenhouse, before it was 10-a-side when Gemmell suffered a similar fate for play acting.

Kirk netted his hat-trick from the spot on 71 minutes after a disputed handball, but the BUs rescued a point when Travis nodded in his second from a Tom Grant free-kick.

The result leaves Stuart Hunter’s United side fifth in the table with 22 points from 11 games, with a draw against Hearts’ second string more than acceptable given the nightmare start.

BU boss Stuart Hunter looks less than enamoured with refereeing decision

Man of the match Stenhouse, an 18-year-old striker on loan from Livingston, told club media: "We were very slow at the start and we were perhaps a bit surprised at how quickly they came out of the blocks at us.

"When we got a goal back it brought us right back into the game and spurred us on.

“We came back out for the second half up for it and we were quicker and smarter with what we did with the ball.

"When you go down by two scrappy goals you have to lift your heads up, you can't go quiet and put your head down, you have to stay positive and it worked out for us in the end."

Bo'ness United debutant Michael Travis celebrates scoring against Hearts B on Saturday (Pics by Alan Murray)

Stenhouse was then asked how well he’s settling in at the BUs.

He added: "It's fantastic, a quality group of boys who've all welcomed me very well.

“It’s good when your team-mates believe in you, it makes you play better when they give you the ball and trust you to make things happen.

"The difference is massive, you learn a lot more. Opposition players and fans can be a lot meaner and and shout at you a lot so it definitely toughens you up, but I feel like I'm growing into it well."

One of Michael Travis's debut double hits Hearts B net

With a free Saturday this weekend, United are next in league action at home to Celtic B next Tuesday, October 17, kick-off 7.45pm.

Stenhouse added: "I played against them a year ago with Livingston reserves, they were really good with the ball but a lot of those players have moved on.