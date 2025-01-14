Bo'ness United 2-1 East Stirlingshire: BU finally back to winning ways in Lowland League

11-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. BO'NESS. Newtown Park. Bo'ness Utd v East Stirlingshire. Lowland League Season 2024 -2025. Stuart Hunter (left).

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter revealed he had “absolute faith” that his stuttering side would turn a corner after sealing a stoppage-time 2-1 win over East Stirlingshire last Saturday to end an eight-match winless run.

The Newtown Park team sealed the three points in the derby thanks to recent signing Ryan Schiavone’s injury-time strike after Shaun Brown’s leveller cancelled out Lewis Duffy’s 20th minute opener.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, BU icon Hunter hailed his side for grinding out a much-needed win.

"It's good to be back in the winner's circle, that’s for sure,” he said. “There wasn’t much in the game to be honest. We had the better of the first half but the Shire did well in the second half and carried a real threat.

“A draw would have been a fair result. I still feel we're giving goals away a wee bit too cheaply. I don't think we're making teams work as hard for their goals as we're having to work for ours.

"But that said, it was very pleasing to be the recipient of a last-minute winner rather than the victim of somebody else getting a last-minute winner. We've had a few of them this season where it's been a fine margins.”

Hunter added: “There's always pressure to get a win when you're a Bo’ness United manager. I've been here for such a long time, I know what the expectation is.

“But it's easy saying it, it's very hard in this league to go and do it. There are so many teams that are very much like us in terms of their size and their budget.

“We should have been out of sight in some games – eventually you've got to turn that corner. And I had absolute faith in the team that they were going to do it.

"But if you're not putting teams away, you can’t then concede daft goals. That's a horrible combination for any team. We still have to break that habit.”

Eighth-placed BU now host leaders East Kilbride this Saturday while Pat Scullion’s Shire, who sit 13th in the table, welcome Civil Service Strollers to Falkirk.

In the East of Scotland Premier Division, Dunipace return with a trip to Whitburn. In the King Cup second round, Bo’ness Athletic travel to Dalkeith Thistle.

Camelon Juniors host Kilbirnie Ladeside in the fifth round of the Scottish Junior Cup.