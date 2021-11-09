Bo'ness United 1-0 Rangers B: BU manager Max Christie rates win his side's best since getting promoted into Lowland League

Christie at win over Rangers B (Pic by Scott Louden)

A fine 46th minute headed goal by debutant defender Murray Carstairs from a Danny Galbraith corner won the day for Bo’ness to delight Christie.

"Murray did well, like the rest of them,” said the BU gaffer. “He attacked the ball really well at the corner.

"They were all really aggressive and competed with a really good side.

"You wouldn’t expect anything else. Rangers B have got a lot of good footballers and when you’ve not got the ball you need to know what you’re doing otherwise they can make a fool of you.

"I think somebody had turned the wind machine on in the second half so it was almost farcical. But we hung on and passed the ball well.

“I think it’s the best result we’ve had since coming up to the Lowland League.

"We’ve got a squad together now that is quite competitive and Saturday showed that.

"Hopefully we can just go on from that.”

Bo’ness have the chance to make it back to back league wins in the space of four days when they visit Broomhill tomorrow night (Wednesday), kick-off 7.45pm.

"We’ve got a big game at Broomhill and I suppose Saturday’s result will pale into insignificance if we don’t do well in that,” Christie said.

"We played them maybe eight weeks ago and won 1-0 and we were a bit fortunate to win to be honest.

"We were a bit out on our feet after a lot of games in a short period of time.

"Broomhill are another good team who have been getting beaten by the odd goal.

"And we can’t go sleepwalking into that game. We’ll need to be completely at our best if we’re to go and get anything from that game.

"It’s a big night for us tomorrow.

"I thought earlier on in the season perhaps fitness levels weren’t what they should have been.

"That’s got better and we just want to have a good second half of the season.