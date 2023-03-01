Bo'ness football round-up: BU pull off stunning comeback, Athletic return with six goal victory
Bo’ness United boss Max Christie hailed his team for coming back from two goals down to beat Gala Fairydean Rovers on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League, halting a six game winless run.
After going two goals down at Netherdale, a second-half turnout saw Tom Grant and Lennon Walker level the match, with Kyle Johnston then netting a 95th minute winner for the BU.
“Our first-half performance was shocking,” Christie admitted. “I made two substitutions after 25 minutes because we were that bad. We changed the shape too. I read the riot act in the dressing room at the break.
“In the second half the guys gave everything and played some good football. It ended off being a good day for us but we have to turn up from the start.
“A massive part of being a footballer is being able to compete consistently. Talent isn’t enough. It takes will and it takes desire. Some players find that easier than others.”
Bo’ness now travel to local rivals Linlithgow Rose in the EOS Qualifying Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Bo’ness Athletic finally returned to action after a lengthy break due to match call-offs.
They defeated fellow East of Scotland Third Division outfit Livingston United 6-0 in the King Cup second round.
Manager Willie Irvine said: “It was a comfortable win for us and it was nice to be playing again, it isn’t a great situation to be in having all these matches backed up. It caused us huge problems last season.”