Bo'ness football round-up: BU pull off stunning comeback, Athletic return with six goal victory

After going two goals down at Netherdale, a second-half turnout saw Tom Grant and Lennon Walker level the match, with Kyle Johnston then netting a 95th minute winner for the BU.

“Our first-half performance was shocking,” Christie admitted. “I made two substitutions after 25 minutes because we were that bad. We changed the shape too. I read the riot act in the dressing room at the break.

“In the second half the guys gave everything and played some good football. It ended off being a good day for us but we have to turn up from the start.

Kyle Johnston celebrates after scoring Bo'ness United's winner on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

“A massive part of being a footballer is being able to compete consistently. Talent isn’t enough. It takes will and it takes desire. Some players find that easier than others.”

Bo’ness now travel to local rivals Linlithgow Rose in the EOS Qualifying Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness Athletic finally returned to action after a lengthy break due to match call-offs.

They defeated fellow East of Scotland Third Division outfit Livingston United 6-0 in the King Cup second round.

Michael Gemmell tackles his opponent to win possession of the ball for BU (Photo: Steve Cox)