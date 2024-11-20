Bo'ness football coach Jennifer Honeyford named best volunteer at national Scottish FA Grassroots Awards

Bo'ness coach Jennifer Honeyford with ex-Scotland duo and McDonald's Ambassadors Stephen O’Donnell and Leanne Ross (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

A dedicated Bo’ness football coach has been recognised at the recent Scottish FA Grassroots Awards event.

Linlithgow-born Jennifer Honyeford who coaches at Bo’ness Community Football Club, was named the national winner of the prestigious Best Girls & Women’s Volunteer at the 2024 SFA & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards ceremony, held at Hampden Park last Friday.

The 17-year-old’s involvement with Bo’ness has been extensive and impactful, dedicating at least eight hours a week to coaching various age groups, including U8 girls, 2015 boys, and the 2019s (Little Leo’s), while balancing her own training and playing commitments.

She creates a supportive environment that fosters skill development and a love for the game, spending six days a week coaching to ensure every child feels valued.

Honeyford collected her award from Stenhousemuir-born Scotland coach and McDonald’s ambassador Leanne Ross who said: “My career would not have been possible without volunteers like Jennifer, who dedicate their time and effort to nurturing and expanding grassroots football within their community.

"Jennifer truly embodies the lifeblood of the grassroots game. I’m so proud to be here in Glasgow to honour these incredible winners. Jennifer truly is a testament to her community and an inspiration to those looking to get involved in the grassroots game.

"The SFA & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are a special occasion and a chance to show how grateful we are for the hours of dedication volunteers put into make our game possible.”

Falkirk McDonald’s Franchisee Elliot Jardine who is an avid supporter of grassroots football in local area added: “Jennifer is a shining example of what it means to go the extra mile to make a difference in your community.

“Her work within the Falkirk district is truly commendable and has made a huge impact.”

A die-hard supporter of Linlithgow Rose FC, the Lowland League club also congratulated Honeyford at the club’s fixture last Saturday at Prestonfield.

“We were delighted to have Jennifer Honeyford at the match today,” a club spokesperson said.

"Jennifer is a die-hard Rose fan, plays for Linlithgow Rose CFC Women and coaches at Bo'ness Utd CFC.

"This is a terrific accolade and we're super proud of her as, no doubt, are our friends at Bo'ness Utd CFC.”

McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK, having celebrated Grassroots Heroes at the Grassroots Football Awards for 20 years. In addition to championing local grassroots heroes, McDonald’s Fun Football has provided over 500,000 children aged 5-11 with free football coaching since 2022. The programme is committed to providing 1 million children with access to free football coaching by 2026.

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football and to find out how your club could benefit visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football