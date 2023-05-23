Bo’ness Athletic's 'special' title-winning season will never be repeated, reckons boss Willie Irvine

The Newtown Park team defeated West Calder United 5-3 to move onto the 100 point mark for the campaign with a game to spare, having only lost once on league duty.

On the day, a hat-trick from 80-goal hitman Tiwi Daramola and a strike from Dylan Paterson plus an own goal sealed the three points.

"I don’t think this will be achieved again,” Irvine told the Falkirk Herald. “It is a special season. We’ve had so much energy in the team and we have attacked and attacked. To continue to play like that is quite remarkable.

Bo'ness Athletic v West Calder. Bo'ness Athletic presented with East Of Scotland 3rd division title

"We all know that teams try to combat that and it makes for a bit of a slog sometimes.

"You cannot just turn up and win. I’ve never known football to be like that. There are a lot of tough teams in this division and the guys have put in the hard work.

“Adding up the statistics makes for quite incredible reading really. We’ve played 50 games and only lost four, all away from home.

“That’s us won all of our home matches this campaign which is a fantastic achievement and it was something that we wanted to keep intact on Saturday.

“We have been relentless. We won the league a wee while ago now so you need to motivate in a different way and that was a big goal for us.”

Athletic now face Premier Division outfit Haddington Athletic this evening in the League Cup semi-final, as they look to finish the campaign with another trophy.

“Over the past few years, we’ve lost out in three semi-finals, all away from home,” Irvine said ahead of the match. “It has just been one of those things. It would be really nice to get to a cup final to finish the season.

“The players deserve it in my eyes and I think they would really enjoy the occasion.

“It isn’t until the fourth on June either (the final) so the guys would be able to go into it on the back of a wee break.

