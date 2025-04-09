Bo'ness Athletic's incredible rise through East of Scotland leagues some feat, says boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine believes his side’s swift rise through the East of Scotland league system is an achievement to be proud of – even if the false outside perspective of the club is that they’ve been bankrolled.

The Newtown Park side, who started out in the bottom fourth tier four years ago, are on the back of two successive league title wins and are now on the brink of earning promotion to the Premier Division after last Saturday’s 4-2 win over Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

A double from Callum MacDonald and strikes from Chris Ogilvie and Godwin Kangni-Soukpe sealed the three points at home to keep Athletic eight points clear of fourth-placed Newtongrange outside the top three promotion places.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, boss Irvine said: “We are in a fantastic position. The impressive thing for me is that we have a core of a squad that has went the distance, right from the start they’ve stuck with us. Guys like our goalkeeper Fraser (Currid), Ryan Shanks, Chris Ogilvie – we’ve kept a fair chunk of the players from the third division. Ten of the boys of who played on Saturday were here three years ago.

Bo'ness Athletic goalscorer Callum MacDonald is congratulated (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We’ve been a platform for the likes of Dylan (Paterson) and Tiwi (Daramola). We’ve also lost influential guys too like Jason Mackay. Everyone thinks we’ve spent loads of money but we haven’t. We’ve stuck to how we play too. Everyone really believes in what we are trying to do.

"Our home record is another thing to be proud of too. We’ve lost a couple of games at Newtown in the past couple of years. Our home record compared to anyone else in the East of Scotland. We’ve had so many great results against teams from leagues above us too.”

Athletic now travel to Whitehill Welfare this Saturday afternoon.