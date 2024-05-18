Bo'ness Athletic win second successive East of Scotland title after final day win over Dalkeith Thistle

Bo'ness Athletic have sealed a second successive East of Scotland title (Photo: Scott Louden)

Bo’ness Athletic crowned East of Scotland second division champions after 4-0 win over Dalkeith Thistle sealing second successive league title.

Bo’ness Athletic sealed a second successive East of Scotland title on Saturday afternoon as they chalked up a 4-0 win over Dalkeith Thistle to quell any fears of nearest challengers Thornton Hibs overtaking them in the final day of the second division season.

Willie Irvine’s side, who have already been crowned Alex Jack Cup and Cup Winners Shield champions this term, now have another title to add to their recent successes over the past year – having won the third division and the League Cup in June last summer.

A double from 38-goal hitman Sandy Cunningham and strikes from Callum MacDonald and Sean Heaver sealed the three points at Newtown Park, which was needed in the end after Fife outfit Thornton won 2-1 at Coldstream.

Athletic complete the season on 81 points having only lost on three occasions. They’ve scored a whopping 139 goals this season on league duty and have the Scottish Cup proper to look forward too next season too, thanks to the Cup Winners Shield triumph.

"We’ve been at the top of the league since day one really, and the other teams have had to chase us,” boss Irvine beamed.

“We are delighted to have won it and you to give some credit to Thornton Hibs for the run they have went on.

"We’ve managed it by one point but all that matters is winning it. We love winning titles here at Bo’ness Athletic. The players have shown so much consistency.

"Here at Newtown Park, we’ve lost one league game here in two years and that is something to really be proud of.

"I don’t think there is glass ceiling for us. We’ve played many first division teams before in the cup and we are looking forward to it.

"It is a step up in quality but we have already shown that we can match these teams – playing in the Scottish Cup will be an exciting prospect too.”

Meanwhile, Camelon Juniors rounded off their first division campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Whitehill Welfare, seeing them finish fourth just outside the promotion places.