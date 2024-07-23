Bo'ness Athletic manager Willie Irvine watching his side's impressive win (Pics by Mark Ferguson)

East of Scotland Football League first division Bo’ness Athletic belied being two leagues below East Stirlingshire to beat Pat Scullion’s Scottish Lowland Football League side 4-1 at the Falkirk Stadium last Saturday.

Willie Irvine’s Athletic rounded off their pre-season in style thanks to goals by Sandy Cunningham (2), Chris Ogilvie and Callum MacDonald, ahead of their 2024-25 league opener at home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart this Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.

“It’s good to get a win but we’ve got to put the result in perspective,” Newtown Park boss Irvine told the Falkirk Herald. “It’s pre-season so East Stirlingshire might not have had their best team out.

"The first five or 10 minutes they started really well. But apart from that we had total control and we could have scored two or three more and missed a couple of chances.

East Stirlingshire gaffer Pat Scullion roars instructions to his players

"But that’s what you expect because we still had a lot of boys on holiday. We had five players missing on Saturday.

"I’m not sure the Lowland League is brilliant. I think you’ve got a lot of teams in the East of Scotland Premier Division who could easily compete in the Lowland League.

"It takes a long time for the make-up of the leagues to all settle down.

"You saw it with Vale of Leithen. They were in the Lowland League three years ago but never won a game in the first division last year.

Fine sliding tackle keeps Shire at bay

"It will all even itself out in the next four or five years.

"I think there is a disparity in the Lowland League. The top half is really, really strong and then the bottom half is maybe not as strong, no different from teams in the premier or first division.”

Having won the third and second division crowns respectively in the past two seasons, Irvine is chasing the first division title this time around.

"We’ve lost one league game at home in two years,” he said. “We’re very proud of that record.

Fine save by the Bo'ness Athletic goalkeeper

"I hope Kirkcaldy & Dysart have a really good team because we don’t get beaten a lot at home or even draw. But anything can happen.

"We’re looking forward to it as it’s a Friday night game so we’ll get a better crowd. We’ll be up for it.

"Certainly to get up again is our target. You have to be brilliant to win the title, it doesn’t matter what league you’re in it’s always tough to get over the line.

"Winning the league again would be the cherry on the cake but we’d like to try and at least compete for promotion this year.

Friendly action at the Falkirk Stadium

"Going to the first division will be a step up but it’s not huge. We played nine first division teams in cups last year and we won seven, lost one and drew one.

"That can give you an idea of where we’re at.”