Despite an injury crisis which currently has five of their 17-man senior squad out injured, the Bo’ness Athletic juggernaut continued apace with a 7-0 home thumping of Edinburgh College in their latest East of Scotland League second division fixture on Saturday.

Ryan Robertson (left) and Callum MacDonald (centre) were both on target for Bo'ness Athletic against Edinburgh College (Pics by Alan Murray)

Goals by Ryan Robertson (3), Callum MacDonald (2), Michael Weir and Jonny Mitchell moved Willie Irvine’s newly promoted outfit onto 30 points having won 10 and lost one of their opening 11 league games, enough for a four-point lead over second-placed Armadale Thistle with two matches in hand.

“It’s been really good for us in the sense that we’ve managed to get the points,” Irvine told the Falkirk Herald. “But we’ve had quite a problem with the number of injuries we’ve had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On Saturday we had four or five out, the same the week before, so we’re delighted.

Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine surveys 7-0 win

"We’ve got a really strong 16 or 17 players so it helps we can rely on others who can come off the bench, although it will be good to get everybody back.

"On Saturday we had our under-20s goalkeeper on the bench, plus one 16-year-old, one 18-year-old and one senior player, Calum Simpson.”

Athletic, who play Linlithgow Rose in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie tomorrow (Tuesday), continue their league campaign at Burntisland Shipyard this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve never even been to Burntisland so it's a new thing for the guys,” Irvine said. “They’re mid-table and we’ll find out what they’re like when we get there.

Athletic captain Jason Mackay shields the ball against Edinburgh College

"Sometimes you got to these pitches away from home and they’re not so good but we’ll just have to do our best. It’s the same for the other team.”

Athletic’s outstanding form this season comes despite seeing top scorer Tiwi Daramola leave this summer to join Kelty Hearts.

Irvine added: “We’d love Daramola to be back but Ryan Robertson has got 22 goals already this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got Robbo – who we bought from Stoneyburn – to replace Daramola you see and we’re very happy with how he’s doing. Tiwi deserved the chance to step up.