Bo'ness Athletic: Summer signing McVey is one to watch, says boss

The former Albion Rovers forward has scored twice after coming on as a substitute.

“Jamie hasn’t played much due to injury but he be can a big player for us,” Irvine said of McVey.

"He came on for 15 minutes against Pumpherston and scored then came on for 20 minutes on Saturday and scored.

Jamie McVey has impressed since joining from Albion Rovers (Pic: Bo'ness Athletic)

"It is good for him to build that confidence as he gets fitter.

"The hamstring injury has hampered him a little as he hasn’t started a match yet.

"But he is close to being able to play 90 minutes.”

Saturday saw Irvine’s side take on Edinburgh South in the Alex Jack Cup first round.

They won that one 5-0 at home with a double from Tiwi Daramola and strikes from McVey, Grant Rose and Chris Ogilvie sealing progression.

The boss added: “It was an okay performance. The league is our main focus and it always will be.

"It was good to have different goalscorers again pop up. We kept Tiwi on the bench so he came on at half time.

“There are so many matches early on this season that we are having to be smart with how we approach these cup matches.

"We are still missing a few players. We had two out suspended for that match and a few still nursing injuries.

"The back four was makeshift but they coped well enough.”