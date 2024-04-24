Bo'ness Athletic seal second successive East of Scotland promotion and Cup Winners Shield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willie Irvine’s team chalked up a 5-2 victory away to Easthouses Lily to confirm their promotion into the East of Scotland first division.

Sandy Cunningham netted four goals for the visitors with Callum MacDonald grabbing the other goal.

They are now looking to wrap up the second division title. Athletic sit ten clear of Thornton Hibs at the summit.

Bo'ness Athletic have been promoted (Photo: Alan Murray)

"We are delighted to get it over the line,” boss Irvine said. “We’ve known it (promotion) was coming for a wee while now but it still takes a lot to get promotion over the line this early.

“We still have a good few games to go and it is great achievement for us to be promoted two times in a row.

"The focus shown from the players has been brilliant all season long and we were very confident going into this season.

"The goal is now to get the league title over the line and we are confident that we can do that too.

"In the last 10 games especially we have scored a lot of goals and we don’t look like a team thinking about the summer.

"We’re in a great position with most of the current squad signed up for next season and we know what we are going to do.”

Athletic also sealed the Cup Winners Shield on Tuesday night.