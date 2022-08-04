Bo'ness Athletic score perfect ten on opening day

The Newtown Park side made use of home comforts to blow away their West Lothian opponents on Saturday.

Hitman Tiwi Daramola notched four while David Taylor, Grant Rose, Josh Gillespie, Michael Wallace and Michael Weir all grabbed a goal on the day.

An own goal rounded off the scoring.

Bo'ness Athletic manager Willie Irvine (Photo: Alan Murray)

Speaking to the Herald, boss Willie Irvine said of the performance: “It was a great showing from us and everyone played well.

"Tiwi did very well and took his goals well but you couldn’t pick one person out.

“To be honest, they struggled to cope with us and it was just a matter of winning the game.

“At half time the match was done and it was about getting our three available subs on and getting them some game time, which we managed to do.

“You can’t ask for anything more than what we got on Saturday.”

Athletic face two cup ties in succession now, with the Alex Jack Cup first round on Saturday against Edinburgh South followed by a tough trip to Civil Service Strollers in midweek in the East of Scotland qualifying cup second round.

Ahead of those matches, Irvine hopes to have more bodies available.

"We still had five players out on Saturday and all of them are key players for us,” the boss added.

“I am hoping we will one or two back for this weekend as we have a busy start to the season.”