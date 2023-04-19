Bo'ness Athletic ready for Second Division football, says boss Willie Irvine after sealing title

That 13-0 victory over Stoneyburn at home leaves Willie Irvine’s team 25 points clear of Armadale in second spot, with the points tally already the best ever seen in the EOS league system.

Athletic’s title tilt has been as close to perfection as you can get with only one loss on league duty all season long, with the team having scored 179 goals already this term in just 29 matches played, with that statistic also a new EOS-wide record.

Striker Tiwi Daramola is also the top hitman across the divisions, having netted 69 goals in all competitions – with that form earning him a move to SPFL outfit Kelty Hearts.

(Photo: Bo'ness Athletic)

"The level of consistency we have shown all season long has been fantastic,” manager Willie Irvine said of his title triumph. “We have performed and performed week in week out. That isn’t as easy as it seems, even when you have a strong squad.

"The way we play football is really pleasing on the eye and we don’t change it for any opponent, we play to our strengths and that has shown in the way we have won games. Friday night was the perfect example; we battered them and went for more goals.

"That win topped it all off and it was nice to seal the title at home with two cup ties coming up soon. We aren’t finished yet either and the guys always want more. We have seven games and we want to further these records that we have already smashed.”

Irvine also reckons his squad is already well equipped for Second Division football next term.

Bo'ness Athletic manager Willie Irvine (Photo: Scott Louden)

He added: “We are losing Tiwi (Daramola) to Kelty but that is about it really. We have got everyone else just about signed up for next season already. We have a strong group here and we don’t fear anyone.”We’ve shown we can match and beat teams in the Premier Division through the cup competitions already.”

