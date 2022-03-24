Bo'ness Athletic pick up first group victory

Athletic won 3-2 against the Fife side, with 49-goal hitman Scott Sinclair scoring the winner in the second half to put them onto three points after two group-stage games.

They sit third in the five-team group and Irvine admits he wouldn’t be too bothered if they stay there.

He said: “I’m not looking to go through in a sense because it adds in even more games that we simply couldn’t cope with.

Athletic manager Willie Irvine (Picture: Scott Louden)

“We should have been able to opt out of this cup. For us, it is like an unwanted friendly.

“It is so far down the list of things we care about, to be honest.”

Of the match, he added: “The performance was fine and we gave more game-time to players.

“At half-time, we made the maximum subs we could to ensure people got minutes and no one got too many if they are key to us.

“We scored three goals away from home and won the match so I have to be happy.

“I just wish it felt better than it does.

“I’m sitting just hoping we don’t see any niggles come out of the match in training throughout week.”

The East of Scotland Football League first conference division X side now don’t play league football for a month due to the cup, and on Saturday they face Newtongrange Star.