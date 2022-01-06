Bo'ness Athletic loan star Paterson a real class act, says Irvine
Bo’ness Athletic manager Willie Irvine has praised midfielder Dylan Paterson for the impact he’s made since joining on a short-term loan deal from Arbroath.
The 21-year-old has just signed a new deal at the Championship leaders and is highly rated by manager Dick Campbell.
Despite Paterson clearly being able to play at a level way above East of Scotland Football League first division conference X, Athletic boss Irvine believes his side’s philosophy and style of play are attractive to Scottish Professional Football League clubs.
He said: “Dylan is a player who could play three or four tiers above our level with ease – like a good few in our squad, I would argue – so I am not surprised he has a new deal at Arbroath.
“He has real potential and a bit of class about him.
“I think it is helpful the way we play. For other managers, they know they will play football, and there have been games this season where we have not conceded a single shot on our goal because we have been in complete control.”
Irvine was also full of praise for the other loan players at the club.
“We have Dylan plus Fraser Currid from Dunfermline in goals and young defender Fergus Owens from Hamilton Accies all on loan, who have been brilliant for us,” he added.
“They have been a credit to their parent clubs.”
Athletic are set to face Arniston Rangers tomorrow night at home in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s third round as they look to continue their excellent cup form.