Bo'ness Athletic loan star Paterson a real class act, says Irvine

Fergus Owens goes up for a header (Pic: Scott Louden)

The 21-year-old has just signed a new deal at the Championship leaders and is highly rated by manager Dick Campbell.

Despite Paterson clearly being able to play at a level way above East of Scotland Football League first division conference X, Athletic boss Irvine believes his side’s philosophy and style of play are attractive to Scottish Professional Football League clubs.

He said: “Dylan is a player who could play three or four tiers above our level with ease – like a good few in our squad, I would argue – so I am not surprised he has a new deal at Arbroath.

ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 21: Dylan Paterson in action for Arbroath during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Partick Thistle at Gayfield Park, on August 21, 2021, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“He has real potential and a bit of class about him.

“I think it is helpful the way we play. For other managers, they know they will play football, and there have been games this season where we have not conceded a single shot on our goal because we have been in complete control.”

Irvine was also full of praise for the other loan players at the club.

“We have Dylan plus Fraser Currid from Dunfermline in goals and young defender Fergus Owens from Hamilton Accies all on loan, who have been brilliant for us,” he added.

“They have been a credit to their parent clubs.”